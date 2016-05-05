MEXICO CITY - Personal letters, manuscripts and photographs belonging to Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera that had been locked away for decades are the focus of a new exhibition about the lives and relationship of two of Mexico's most celebrated artists.

The show at Rivera's former Mexico City studio, where he lived with Kahlo during their stormy marriage, opens on Friday and ends on July 17.

"It's a reflection of life. It's a reflection of the processes of artists, the processes of creation," said Eduardo Espinoza, the curator of the exhibit. "But it is also a reflection of human relations."

The exhibition, which also includes material from other artists, shows how they communicated when the Internet and social media did not exist, he added.