MEXICO CITY Mexico's Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked a move to allow the planting of genetically modified soya seeds in two states, arguing that indigenous communities that had fought the move should be consulted before it was approved.

In a statement, the court said that the five justices had voted unanimously to grant an injunction against Mexico's agriculture ministry SAGARPA, which had given the permissions in the southern Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatan.

On the court docket, U.S. agriculture giant Monsanto Co appeared among the list of interested parties in the case.

In a statement, Monsanto said it respected the court's decision and would wait to see the full text of the ruling.

