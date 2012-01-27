Apple shares drop after Mizuho downgrade
NEW YORK Apple shares were stung by a broker downgrade for a second straight week on Monday, sending the stock lower to keep the tech sector under pressure for a second straight session.
MEXICO CITY The activist hacker group Anonymous attacked three Mexican government websites on Friday in protest at a proposed bill that seeks to toughen local laws about online file-sharing.
The affected sites belong to the Interior Ministry, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The homepage of the Interior Ministry remained offline by mid-afternoon.
"We demand the Mexican government not continue with this law because they will take away our freedom of speech and file sharing," Anonymous said in a video posted on Youtube ahead of Friday's action.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Microsoft Corp in its bid to fend off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who said the popular videogame console gouges discs because of a design defect.