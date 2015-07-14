MEXICO CITY Hurricane Dolores formed on Monday off the Pacific coast of Mexico and is forecast to move away from the shore, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Dolores is moving west-northwest at about 6 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of around 75 mph, the center said, adding that it "is expected to become a major hurricane on Wednesday".

