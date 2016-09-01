MEXICO CITY Mariachi folk musicians joined the faithful in Mexico City's historic Garibaldi Square on Tuesday to pay tribute to late singer Juan Gabriel, who died of a heart attack on Sunday.

Gathering around a statue of the Mexican performer considered a musical icon across Latin America for over 40 years, the musicians played his signature tunes and a priest held a service in his honor.

Gabriel, whose real name was Alberto Aguilera, was 66.

"It has hit all of us hard. We are hurting for his loss," said Leonor Rodriguez, of the Juan Gabriel fan club.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)