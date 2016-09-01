Oscars chief Boone Isaacs steps down from governors board
LOS ANGELES The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.
MEXICO CITY Mariachi folk musicians joined the faithful in Mexico City's historic Garibaldi Square on Tuesday to pay tribute to late singer Juan Gabriel, who died of a heart attack on Sunday.
Gathering around a statue of the Mexican performer considered a musical icon across Latin America for over 40 years, the musicians played his signature tunes and a priest held a service in his honor.
Gabriel, whose real name was Alberto Aguilera, was 66.
"It has hit all of us hard. We are hurting for his loss," said Leonor Rodriguez, of the Juan Gabriel fan club.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.