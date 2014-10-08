MEXICO CITY Mexico's Grupo Aleman, which owns the airline Interjet, has agreed to buy Oceanografia, the bankrupt oil services company at the center of a loan scandal that cost Citigroup more than $500 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The sale will have to be approved by Oceanografia's creditors as part of the bankruptcy process and details have yet to be worked out, the person said.

A spokesman for Oceanografia referred questions to the government agency that is overseeing its bankrupcty, which declined to comment. A spokeswoman for private, family-controlled Grupo Aleman (GALEM), which also has interests in maritime transport, declined to comment.

Oceanografia was seized by Mexico's government in February after it was suspended from public contracting and accused of defrauding Citigroup's (C.N) local bank Banamex of more than $400 million, a figure that was later revised to more than $500 million.

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceeding this summer lifted the sanction that prevented Oceanografia from contracting with the government, paving the way for the company to restart its business.

Financial statements from 2012 show Oceanografia, which performed pipeline maintenance and owned and operated ships for Mexico's state-oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL], received 97 percent of its 12.1 billion pesos ($899.44 million) in revenue from its Pemex contracts.

The company had a fleet and equipment valued at about 16.7 billion pesos ($1.24 billion) at the end of 2012.

Mexico's attorney general told Congress last month "there was no fraud to Banamex, because the bank was working in agreement with Oceanografia." In June he said he was seeking to arrest three Banamex employees in connection with the fraud claims, but no arrests have been made.

Banamex Chief Executive Javier Arrigunaga resigned on Friday, replaced by long-time Banamex executive Ernesto Torres.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner and Cynthia Osterman)