U.S. to seek to block DraftKings, FanDuel fantasy sports merger
(This June 19 story was corrected to show in final paragraph that KKR is an investor in FanDuel and removes reference to KKR being an investor in DraftKings)
MEXICO CITY A consortium of Mexican state oil firm Pemex and Colombia's Ecopetrol made the winning bid for the eighth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
Block 8 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 413 million barrels of oil over an area of 226 square miles (586 sq km).
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
(This June 19 story was corrected to show in final paragraph that KKR is an investor in FanDuel and removes reference to KKR being an investor in DraftKings)
FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz said it had agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB) to U.S. private equity firm Apollo for 300 million euros ($336 million).