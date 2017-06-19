A customer holds a gas pump as he fills-up his car in a Total station in Nice, France, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MEXICO CITY A consortium comprising France's Total (TOTF.PA) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Block 15 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Campeche, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 496 million barrels of oil over an area of 375 square miles (972 sq km).

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)