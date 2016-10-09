MEXICO CITY Mexico's peso surged more than 1.8 percent against the dollar on Sunday ahead of the U.S. presidential debate, after comments Donald Trump made about women in a video created a storm around his campaign.

The currency moved after markets in Asia began Monday trading. At 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), the peso had strengthened 1.89 percent to 18.955 per dollar.

Republican nominee Donald Trump has vowed he would build a wall on the border with Mexico and renegotiate or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement if he is elected.

The United States is Mexico's main trading partner and Wall Street analysts say concern over any potential trade restrictions have hurt the peso.

