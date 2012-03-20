MEXICO CITY Some 500 houses were damaged, and some collapsed, in the southern state of Guerrero after a strong quake shook Mexico on Tuesday, the state governor said, but local emergency officials reported no deaths.

"We're talking about more than 500 homes that collapsed, were damaged, and some came down," Guerrero state governor Angel Aguirre told Milenio TV.

