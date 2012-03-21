Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City March 20, 2012. The USGS reported a magnitude 7.6 earthquake near the country's southwestern coast, while the government initially said there were no reports of serious damage. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City March 20, 2012. The USGS reported a magnitude 7.6 earthquake near the country's southwestern coast, while the government initially said there were no reports of serious damage. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla March 20, 2012. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 7.6 on the Richter scale and located the epicenter of the quake at Oaxaca State. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

A nurse (C) helps evacuate patients from a hospital after it was shaken by the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Puebla, March 20, 2012. The USGS reported a magnitude 7.6 earthquake near the country's southwestern coast, while the government initially said there were no reports of serious damage. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. The USGS reported a magnitude 7.6 earthquake near the country's southwestern coast, while the government initially said there were no reports of serious damage. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City March 20, 2012. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 7.6 on the Richter scale and located the epicenter of the quake at Oaxaca State. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca March 20, 2012. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 7.6 on the Richter scale and located the epicenter of the quake at Oaxaca State. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. The USGS reported a magnitude 7.6 earthquake near the country's southwestern coast, while the government initially said there were no reports of serious damage. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca March 20, 2012. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 7.6 on the Richter scale and located the epicenter of the quake at Oaxaca State. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City March 20, 2012. A major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, damaging buildings and forcing evacuations in the capital and reportedly knocking down some homes in the rural areas. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A man chips away at the remnants of a wall at his house that was damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

A woman walks in front of a church damaged by an earthquake in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012, after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico. A major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, unleashing panic as it damaged scores of buildings and caused homes in the capital to bounce like 'trampolines.' REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City March 20, 2012, after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico. A major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, unleashing panic as it damaged scores of buildings and caused homes in the capital to bounce like 'trampolines.' REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Juan Melo Dominguez, 66, stands next to debris from a church damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, in Igualapa, in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People repair the roof of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, in Ometepec, in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Children stand next to debris inside their classroom at Francisco Larrayo's School, damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, at the village of Paso Cuaulote, in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A boy carries books inside his classroom at Francisco Larrayo's School, damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, at the village of Paso Cuaulote, in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Books and debris are seen in a classroom of Francisco Larrayo's School, damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, at the village of Paso Cuaulote, in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

PASO CUAULOTE Dozens of families cleared rubble from their destroyed homes in southwestern Mexico on Wednesday following a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake that caused landslides, knocked down school walls and cracked a church tower.

At least 100 houses collapsed and 1,000 were damaged near the epicenter of Tuesday's quake in the municipality of Ometepec in Guerrero state, said Jorge Catalan, an official from the Ministry of Social Development.

No one was killed, but many residents, terrified by repeated aftershocks, spent the night outside and local officials said they were preparing shelters and food aid for people who lost their homes.

Eleven people were injured in the tremor, the strongest to hit the country since the devastating 8.1-magnitude quake of 1985 that killed thousands in Mexico City.

Large boulders from landslides blocked the road to the small town of Paso Cuaulote where nearly all 150 villagers, who grow beans and corn, were hit.

"I thought the world was going to end," said farmer Vicente Santiago, 30, surveying a crumbled wall in his father's cinder block home. His father, taking a nap when the quake hit, escaped unharmed even after the roof caved in.

Maria Lopez, 33, fled her home with her 2-week-old baby boy and spent the night by the river with the rest of the town.

"Rocks were falling from the mountainside onto the house," said Lopez clutching her baby outside her seriously cracked mud-brick home.

Students picked their way through rubble-strewn classrooms on Wednesday at one of the three primary schools damaged in the municipality.

"The children were shouting. We had to evacuate," said teacher Abel Hernandez.

In the nearby town of Igualapa, one of the towers on the colonial-era church crumbled, although locals were still holding a service inside.

In Mexico City, residents were largely spared, with only small cracks in buildings and minor damage to one subway line and a bridge. Mexico City is about 200 miles north-northeast of the epicenter.

The capital's repair bill for the quake, which was felt as far away as Guatemala should come in under $2 million, Mayor Marcelo Ebrard said.

The type of the earthquake - it shook the city from side to side rather than up and down - and better construction regulations since 1985 saved the city from more serious damage, Ebrard told national television.

(Additional reporting by Elinor Comlay in Mexico City; Writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Peter Cooney)