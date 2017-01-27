Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
MEXICO CITY Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has not be selling stock in the New York Times Co (NYT.N), Slim's son-in-law and main spokesman, Arturo Elias Ayub, said on Friday after the newspaper's stock slid on comments made by Slim during a media conference.
Elias Ayub told Reuters "it was just a saying" and that Slim was not selling the stock in the paper.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.