MEXICO CITY Mexico shut its key cargo ports of Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo on Friday as one of the most powerful storms in history, Hurricane Patricia, approached, port officials said on Friday.

Manzanillo is Mexico's busiest port for cargo.

None of the major installations of Mexican state oil giant Pemex lie in the projected path of the storm.

