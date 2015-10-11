The logo of Mexican telephone company Telmex is seen in Mexico City February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim gestures during a conference at the Seminar 'Mexico Siglo XXI' (Mexico XXI Century) organized by Telmex foundation, in Mexico City September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexican telecoms regulator IFT said on Sunday that it will force Telmex to offer competitors better terms as it seeks to open up its local network, part of an effort to increase competition in a sector dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim.

The move will require Telmex, owned by Slim's America Movil, to modify the terms and conditions under which it will let other companies use part of its vast fixed line infrastructure.

The so-called "last mile" connects competitors using Telmex's fixed line infrastructure with their end-user customers.

Once Telmex is formally notified of the decision, the company has 20 days to present a new plan, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.

Since declaring America Movil dominant last year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed to boost access to a sector seen as less competitive than Mexico's peers.

America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico's mobile and fixed lines.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Grant McCool)