MEXICO CITY Mexico's new telecom regulator should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a dominant company as part of its effort to increase competition in the sector, rival satellite company Dish Mexico said on Wednesday.

Dish Mexico has written to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) saying that Televisa is dominant in terms of audience figures for its broadcast television and subscribers for its pay-television services.

Dish Mexico, which is co-owned by Mexican media company MVS and satellite company EchoStar, competes with Televisa's satellite company Sky.

The IFT in December notified Televisa and Carlos Slim's phone company America Movil that it was investigating whether they are dominant in their markets.

Mexico last year approved a telecom reform that will allow the regulator to use so-called asymmetric rules as part of an effort to trim the market power of companies it declares dominant.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Gunna Dickson)