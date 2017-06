CHICAGO ConocoPhillips, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, Coca Cola and giant energy trader Mercuria were among high-profile former clients of bankrupt futures brokerage MF Global.

Following is a list of 50 of the biggest claims by former MF Global clients, based on a Reuters analysis of about 10,000 of nearly 28,000 total claims.

Firm name Account value at market, October 31 1 CONOCOPHILLIPS $310,590,454 2 SAPERE CTA FUND LP CONSOLIDATED $298,569,434 3 ICAHN STRATEGY 2 LLC $84,839,896 4 MARATHON PETROLEUM CO LP $59,287,561 5 HIGHRIDGE FUTURES FUND LP $50,103,087 6 MERCURIA ENERGY AMERICA $41,949,688 7 PRICE ASSET MANAGEMENT $35,477,484 8 NOBLE AMERICAS CORP $31,045,373 9 TESORO COMPANIES INC $28,910,668 10 WH TRADING LLC $26,228,409 11 MAGIC CAPITAL FUND $26,179,278 12 WILLIAM HUNT $26,154,390 13 CHOPPER TRADING AND SECURITIES $18,247,278 14 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY $16,638,808 15 CYPRESS TRADING LLC $12,744,486 16 BREAKWATER TRADING LLC $11,836,440 17 FRIEDBERG MERCANTILE GROUP $11,793,184 18 VIGILANT FUTURES $10,471,037 19 NESTLE USA INC $9,205,074 20 3 RED TRADING LLC $8,005,535 21 BIMBO FOODS $6,240,248 22 WRB REFINING LLC $5,415,988 23 GENESIS DIVERSIFIED CTA TRADING COMPANY LLC $5,388,595 24 DANIEL BOWMAN $5,187,090 25 QUIK TRIP CORP $5,048,388 26 JUMP TRADING $4,558,194 27 HSBC BROKING $4,497,632 28 HENNING CAREY PROPRIETARY TRADING $4,419,855 29 CALATRAVA GRAIN FUND $4,127,981 30 ELDORADO TRADING GROUP $4,041,670 31 STELBAR OIL CORP INC $3,764,712 32 HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION $3,486,354 33 DEARBORN CAP RESERVE GLOBAL ONLINE TRADING INC $3,451,950 34 LEAGUE TRADING $3,339,210 35 JEROME J ISRAELOV TRUSTEE $3,085,199 36 FORECAST VENTURE FUND LP $2,954,012 37 MIECO $2,872,657 38 MITSUI & CO USA INC $2,531,800 39 INFINITY INVESTMENT FUND LLC $2,527,186 40 ADM INVESTOR SERVICES $2,501,459 41 ALPHAWORKS FUND LLC $2,363,926 42 GENERAL MILLS OPERATIONS $2,351,223 43 CABO TRADING $2,231,980 44 DAVE WESCOTT $2,092,326 45 DOULOS FUND $1,395,557 46 DITTMER TRADING LLC $1,382,245 47 TRADEFORECASTER GLOBAL MARKETS LLC $1,380,356 48 ICARUS TRADING LLC $1,290,744 49 COSMO OIL OF USA INC $1,286,229 50 ANHEUSER BUSCH COMPANIES INC $1,012,270

TOTAL $1,214,504,600

NOTE: This top 50 customer list was generated from a Reuters analysis of approximately 10,000 MF Global claims. Multiple claims have been consolidated under a single parent entity. When account value was unavailable, Reuters used the figure reported for cash and other property in the account. May contain rounding errors. Full claims database contains 27,727 claims.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by David Gregorio)