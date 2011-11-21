NEW YORK MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK customer accounts may be missing as much as $1.2 billion, double what was estimated three weeks ago, the trustee overseeing the broker's bankruptcy said on Monday.

After weeks of mounting pressure over the piecemeal distribution of client funds, James Giddens provided his most detailed breakdown yet of how regulators and lawyers are faring in the search for funds that MF Global may have misappropriated from segregated customer accounts, an unprecedented violation.

The breakdown of which funds have been distributed, and which withheld, show that after three weeks of investigation, the authorities have control of only about 60 percent of total segregated funds.

Monday's statement was an effort to answer complaints about a lack of clarity over billions in frozen funds, but will also cause dismay among clients who now face the prospect that some $1.2 billion -- or about 22 percent of all MF Global accounts -- will be stuck in a prolonged bankruptcy process.

Here's a breakdown of the funds:

TOTAL SEGREGATED ACCOUNT REQUIREMENT: $5.45 BLN

* In early November, the CME estimated this sum as the 'requirement' of all MF Global's commodity trading accounts as of October 31. That presumably includes the money that could not immediately be found. That sum is down about a third from the end of July as customers apparently fled the beleaguered broker in its final months, weeks and days.

TOTAL FUNDS UNDER TRUSTEE CONTROL: $3.7 BLN

* This represents all the segregated customer funds that the trustee has secured and has under his control, all of which come from U.S. depositories. This is cash that has been located and is being returned to customers in tranches.

TOTAL FUNDS NOT UNDER TRUSTEE CONTROL: $1.75 BLN

* This sum, calculated by Reuters, represents the apparent immediate shortfall in funds versus the total requirement. However, not all of this money may be lost: some of those missing funds are likely on deposit at foreign depositories, Giddens said. It "may take more time" to recover them.

ESTIMATED SHORTFALL IN US DEPOSITORIES: $1.2 BLN

* Even excluding the foreign funds, however, Giddens said in the statement that "the apparent shortfall in what MF Global management should have segregated at US depositories may be as much as $1.2 billion or more".

REDISTRIBUTIONS:

Frozen funds are being returned to customers in three tranches as below. After the first two tranches, the trustee says he has only $1.6 billion on hand to cover the third.

FUNDS BEING USED AS COLLATERAL (FIRST TRANCHE): $2.5 BLN

* Of this sum, 60 percent -- or $1.55 billion -- was returned to clients as their accounts were transferred to new brokers about one week after the bankruptcy. The transfers were handled in bulk to one of 10 receiving brokers.

* The remaining $950 million of that collateral has not been released.

FUNDS IN CASH-ONLY ACCOUNTS (SECOND TRANCHE): $869 MLN

* Of this sum, 60 percent -- or $520 million -- is set to be returned to customers within days after the bankruptcy court approved a request on November 17.

* The remaining $350 million has not been released.

CASH FUNDS IN TRADING ACCOUNTS (THIRD TRANCHE): UNCLEAR

* Of this sum, 60 percent -- or what the trustee estimated is about $1.3 to $1.6 billion -- is expected to be transferred out in early December, pending court approval. This includes funds that were held by customers who had both trading accounts and excess cash; they were excluded from the second tranche because their open positions had already been transferred.

The distribution of these accounts would effectively exhaust the funds that the trustee has secured.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)