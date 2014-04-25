Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell is likely to sell his corporate gardening company ValleyCrest to KKR & Co LP's (KKR.N) Brickman unit, the Financial Times reported.
ValleyCrest, owned by Dell's family investment office MSD Capital, is expected to fetch about $1 billion and talks for a deal are understood to be advanced, the daily said. (r.reuters.com/beq78v)
The deal will allow KKR to merge Brickman, bought for $1.6 billion last November, with ValleyCrest to create United States' largest horticultural management business, the report said.
Both ValleyCrest and Brickman were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.