VIENNA British singer George Michael was discharged from a Vienna hospital on Thursday after weeks of treatment for severe pneumonia, the Oesterreich newspaper reported.

The report on the Austrian paper's website said the 48-year-old former Wham! frontman walked to a waiting limousine that took him to the airport. It cited unidentified hospital staff.

"He will be able to celebrate Christmas at home in London," it said.

A spokeswoman for the Vienna General Hospital declined to comment on the report, referring questions to Michael's public relations agency.

Michael's publicist in London told Reuters the Oesterreich newspaper story was based on rumors.

The Grammy award-winning singer found fame in the 1980s with Wham! before going on to pursue a successful solo career. He has sold an estimated 100 million records and has a personal fortune estimated at 90 million pounds ($141 million).

