LOS ANGELES Michael Buble held off stiff competition from new releases by the Black Keys and Amy Winehouse, as his holiday album "Christmas" retained the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday for the third consecutive week.

Grammy-winning blues-rock duo Black Keys entered the chart at No. 2 with their seventh studio album "El Camino," which earned solid critical praise from critics, with Rolling Stone's Will Hermes calling it "the Keys' grandest pop gesture yet."

British singer Adele, who made Billboard history after becoming the first female artist to score triple honors with top single, album and artist, dropped to No. 3, while pop singer Justin Bieber dropped one place to No. 4 with his festive album "Under the Mistletoe."

Amy Winehouse's posthumous album "Lioness: Hidden Treasures" debuted at No. 5 on the chart after selling 114,000 copies in the U.S.

The release topped the U.K. album chart last week, and the singer's father Mitch Winehouse posted on Twitter that he was "bursting with pride."

"Glee: The Music, Season 3: Volume 7," the latest compilation album from the cast of Fox's TV series "Glee," entered the chart at No. 9. It was lowest debut sales week for any of the regular "Glee" season releases, reflecting a sharp drop in 18-49 viewers for the TV show this fall.

California nu-metal band Korn sold 55,000 copies of their latest album "The Path of Totality," in the first week to debut at No. 10.

LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know It" knocked Bruno Mars' "It Will Rain" to No. 4 from the top spot of the Billboard Digital Songs chart, while Rihanna's 'We Found Love" held steady at No. 2 and "We Are Young" by the "Glee" cast debuted at No. 3, with Flo Rida's "Good Feeling" rounding out the top five.

