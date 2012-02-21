Dr. Conrad Murray closes his eyes after he was sentenced to four years in county jail for his involuntary manslaughter conviction of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's doctor should not be freed pending an appeal of his involuntary manslaughter conviction because he is a flight risk and has shown no remorse for his part in the singer's death, prosecutors argued in court papers on Tuesday.

The attorneys said Dr. Conrad Murray, who is serving four years in jail, should be denied his bid for freedom at a Los Angeles court hearing set for Friday.

Prosecutors David Walgren and Deborah Brazil said there was "complete uncertainty" over whether Murray would remain in California or flee if allowed out on bail.

"Based on his failure to accept responsibility for the decisions he made, his complete lack of remorse and lack of insight into the danger of his criminally negligent conduct, he remains a danger to the community," they added.

Murray was held criminally negligent in the June 2009 death of the "Thriller" singer after admitting giving him the powerful anesthetic propofol and sedatives as a sleep aid. He did not testify at trial and denied culpability.

Murray asked in January to be released on bail or put under house arrest until his appeal is heard, saying that a hearing could take over a year.

The judge in the case will hear arguments from both sides on Friday.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)