Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES A defense witness in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson's doctor was fined $250 on Wednesday, but escaped sanction for calling another witness a "scumbag".
Propofol expert Dr. Paul White was ordered to pay $250 for repeatedly introducing information in his testimony based on his private conversations with Dr. Conrad Murray.
Trial judge Michael Pastor said White's actions violated a court order, but he lowered the fine from an expected $1,000 after White said on Wednesday he had no idea he was doing wrong.
Pastor said he had decided not to pursue contempt of court action against White in a second matter. White was heard describing a prosecution witness as a "scumbag" during a break in the trial last month but Pastor said on Wednesday he did not consider that a direct act of contempt.
Murray was convicted on November 1 of involuntary manslaughter in the June 2009 death of Jackson after admitting giving the singer a dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol as a sleep aid. Murray is due to be sentenced on November 29 and could face up to four years in prison.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis