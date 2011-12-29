NBA basketball great Michael Jordan pauses during a ceremony where he was inducted into the North Carolina Sport Hall of Fame, during halftime of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Bobcats, in Charlotte, North Carolina December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Yvette Prieto, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Jordan, 48, considered the greatest U.S. basketball player of all time, proposed to Cuban-American model Prieto, 32, over the Christmas holidays, the spokeswoman told TV station WCNC in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The couple have been dating for about three years. It will be the second marriage for Jordan, who divorced his wife Juanita in 2006 after 17 years.

Jordan spent almost 19 years with the National Basketball Association (NBA), retiring twice from the Chicago Bulls before finally quitting the game and the Washington Wizards in 2003.

He endorsed the successful line of Nike Air Jordan athletic shoes and appeared as himself in the 1996 movie "Space Jam."

Jordan is currently the majority owner of the NBA's Charlotte Bobcats.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Todd Eastham)