Mari Copeny, 8, of Flint, Michigan, waits in line to enter a hearing room where Michigan Governor Rick Snyder (R) and EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy will testify before a House Oversight and government Reform hearing on 'Examining Federal Administration of the Safe Drinking Water Act in Flint, Michigan, Part III' on Capitol Hill in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Demonstrators protest over the Flint, Michigan contaminated water crisis outside of the venue where the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates' debate was being held in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

CHICAGO The city of Flint is considering suing the state of Michigan over lead contamination in the city's drinking water, but the mayor said on Friday she still plans to work with the governor to fix the problem.

Flint filed a motion of intent to sue on March 24 in the state Court of Claims, and it was reported by local media on Friday. The filing was made a day before the city's right to sue would have expired without the motion.

"As the elected leader of Flint, I needed to preserve the city's right to pursue a legal remedy if it is determined a lawsuit is necessary in the future," Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement.

The Detroit News said the notice said that Flint may seek monetary damages from the state for "grossly negligent oversight" by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has been criticized for the state's poor handling of a crisis that garnered national headlines.

