WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will visit Flint, Michigan next week to hear from residents about the drinking water crisis, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama will visit Flint on May 4 to hear "first-hand from Flint residents about the public health crisis," and get a briefing on federal response efforts, a White House official said. Children in Flint were exposed to dangerous levels of lead in drinking water after a state-appointed city manager ordered a switch to the Flint River for supplies.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)