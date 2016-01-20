BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with the mayor of Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday to discuss the city's problems in dealing with lead-contaminated water, the White House said.
Obama, who on Saturday ordered federal aid for state and local response efforts in Genesee County, which includes Flint, will meet with Mayor Karen Weaver, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
"The situation is anything but being ignored by the White House," Earnest told a news briefing at the White House.
MEXICO CITY Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.