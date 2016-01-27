WASHINGTON The U.S. government is committed to helping Flint, Michigan, succeed in fixing the problems with its lead-contaminated water system, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

"There are significant public health consequences" to the contaminated-water crisis in Flint, Earnest told a White House news briefing.

A federal official from the Department of Health and Human Services is in Flint, coordinating the assistance being provided by the federal government, he added.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe, writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)