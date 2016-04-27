The top of the Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Michigan February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON Obama's trip to Flint, Michigan next week is aimed at highlighting the ongoing need to help that community recover in the wake of its drinking water crisis, the White House said on Wednesday in urging the Republican-led Congress to take action.

"There are a number of things that the administration has done, but there are significant underlying problems that can only be addressed through congressional action," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Eric Walsh; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)