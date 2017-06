Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP.O) will acquire Standard Microsystems Corp SMSC.O for $829.2 million in cash.

Microchip said it will offer $37 per share for SMSC, representing a premium of 41 percent to the stock's Tuesday close.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)