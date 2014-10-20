Thyssenkrupp plans to open 3D printing center this year
HANOVER, Germany German industrial group Thyssenkrupp plans to open its own 3D printing center this year to manufacture products for its customers, a company executive said on Tuesday.
SEATTLE Microsoft Corp's new Chief Executive Satya Nadella has become one the technology industry's biggest earners, with a total compensation package worth $84.3 million this year, according to a document filed with securities regulators on Monday.
The outsize number is mostly made up of the estimated value of certain one-time stock awards given to Nadella, who became the company's third CEO in February. Most of it Nadella cannot actually receive until 2019.
The massive stock awards, valued at $79.8 million overall, were designed to keep Nadella at Microsoft while the company was hunting for a new CEO, and to give him long-term incentives as CEO.
Large stock awards have not been necessary for Microsoft's previous two CEOs, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, as both had multi-billion dollar holdings in the company.
Looking forward, Nadella's compensation is set to be more modest, with "total target compensation" for fiscal 2015 set at $18 million, according to the company's proxy filing.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON The founder of online encyclopaedia Wikipedia has announced plans for a crowd-funded news website offering stories by journalists and volunteers working together, an initiative he hopes will counter the spread of fake news.