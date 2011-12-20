WASHINGTON A trade panel judge ruled that Motorola Mobility infringed Microsoft's patented technology in making its Android cellphones, Microsoft said on Tuesday.

A U.S. International Trade Commission judge found that Motorola Mobility infringed one Microsoft patent which makes it possible for users to schedule meetings using mobile devices, the company said.

"We are pleased with the ITC's initial determination finding Motorola violated four claims of a Microsoft patent," said David Howard, Microsoft's deputy general counsel, in a statement.

In a complaint filed in October 2010 with the ITC, Microsoft accused Motorola Mobility of infringing nine patents for Windows Mobile and Windows Phone, which do everything from monitoring remaining memory, updating contact lists and synchronizing on- and off-line use.

Microsoft said the infringing devices included Android phones like the Motorola Droid 2, the Droid X, Cliq XT, Devour, Backflip and others, including the associated software.

The decision will be reviewed by the full commission. That ruling will come in the spring. The commission will also consider Microsoft's request that the phones be barred from importation into the United States.

Motorola Mobility said it would issue a statement shortly.

The case at the ITC is No. 337-744.

(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)