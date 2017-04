Scenes from the game 'Ryse: Son of Rome' are displayed on screens during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Phil Spencer, corporate vice president of Microsoft Studios, speaks during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Victor Kislyi, CEO of Wargaming, announces 'World of Tanks' for Xbox 360 during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Marc Whitten, Corporate Vice President of Xbox LIVE at Microsoft, speaks during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Yusuf Mehdi, Vice President of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business, speaks during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Don Mattrick, President of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business, speaks during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Don Mattrick (L), President of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business, stands next to Hideo Kojima, creator of 'Metal Gear Solid,' as they announce the next chapter of the franchise 'Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain' during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Scenes from the game 'Max: The Curse of Brotherhood' are displayed on screens during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Microsoft Corp said on Monday its new Xbox One console would be launched in November at a price of $499 in the United States.

The price is greater than its current console, the Xbox 360, but it includes a Kinect motion sensor for hands-free game playing.

Microsoft announced the Xbox One in May as the latest move in its rivalry with Nintendo Co Ltd and Sony Corp in the video game business.

(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Gary Hill)