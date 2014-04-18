U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 billion settlement
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has sold over 5 million Xbox One video game consoles to retailers since its launch in November, the company said on Thursday.
In January, the U.S. software company said Xbox One sales had crossed three million as of the end of 2013.
The console went on sale on Nov. 22 in 13 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, a week before rival Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 was released.
Sony said on Wednesday it sold over 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and is struggling to keep up with consumer demand.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
SHANGHAI China's internet supervisors have taken down more than 5,500 illegal apps for disseminating pornographic and violent content among other things, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
WALLDORF, Germany SAP, Europe's most valuable technology firm, on Tuesday posted 2016 results on the lower side of analysts' expectations, while nudging up its 2017 sales and profit guidance and signalling slightly higher revenue ambitions four years out.