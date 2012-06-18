Campari investor sells 1.95 percent stake at 6.10 euros: source
MILAN An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari has sold a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros ($6.8) per share, a market source said on Friday.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is close to buying business software company Yammer Inc for more than $1 billion, according to a source familiar with the details.
Microsoft's interest in Yammer, known for its social networking functions, could allow the software giant to beef up its offerings for corporations.
A Microsoft spokesman declined to comment. A representative from Yammer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Backed by PayPal co-founder and Facebook (FB.O) investor Peter Thiel, Yammer said it counts more than 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies as clients. It raised more than $140 million in venture capital funding.
Bloomberg, which first reported the deal, said the announcement about the transaction was expected at the end of June.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
MILAN An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari has sold a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros ($6.8) per share, a market source said on Friday.
TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy two firms that build walking robots from Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc , adding to the Japanese company's growing artificial intelligence portfolio.