Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (L-R), Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash stand together for a family photo at the start of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meetings in Manama, Bahrain April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry hugs Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir as they pose for group photo during the Gulf States Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manama, Bahrain April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the Gulf States Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manama, Bahrain April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers opening remarks as he joins Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders during the GCC ministerial meetings in Manama, Bahrain April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MANAMA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Thursday for all efforts to be applied to maintain the cessation of hostilities in Syria and build momentum for peace talks.

“We will need to apply all of our efforts in order to maintain not only the cessation of hostilities but to build some possible momentum in the negotiations themselves,” Kerry said in a statement after talks with his foreign ministers from the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Manama.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said in a separate statement that Gulf Arab states rejected the intervention of Iran into the affairs of the GCC states and what he called its attempts to smuggle weapons into some GCC states.

"If Iran continues its aggressive policies and continues to intervene into the affairs of the GCC states, it will be difficult to deal with Iran," he added.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)