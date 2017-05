A combination picture of Mustafa Amine Badreddine, one of four men wanted for the assassination of Lebanon's former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, is shown in this undated handout picture released at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon website July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Special Tribunal for Lebanon/Handout

BEIRUT Lebanon's Hezbollah said top commander Mustafa Badreddine was killed in an attack targeting one of its bases near Damascus airport.

The group said in a statement it was working to "define the nature of the explosion and its cause, and whether it was the result of an air strike, or missile (attack) or artillery".

It did not say when the attack happened.

