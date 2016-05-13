BEIRUT A Hezbollah member of parliament said on Friday Israel was behind the killing of one of its top commanders, indicating that the Lebanese group would respond "at the appropriate time".

"This is an open war and we should not preempt the investigation but certainly Israel is behind this," Nawar al-Saheli said told the Hezbollah-controlled al-Manar TV station.

"The resistance will carry out its duties at the appropriate time," he said.

Hezbollah earlier announced that Mustafa Badreddine had been killed in an explosion near Damascus airport, but did not say who had carried out the attack. The pro-Hezbollah Lebanese TV station al-Mayadeen had earlier said it was Israel.

