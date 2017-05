BAGHDAD Four security personnel died when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest in an outdoor vegetable market in northern Iraq on Friday after police and Shi'ite Muslim militia members tried to approach him, intelligence and hospital sources said.

The security forces are on high alert following a shooting overnight at a nearby cafe in Balad, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, that left at least 12 people dead.

(Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan; editing by Susan Thomas)