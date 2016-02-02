U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni (not pictured) following a ministerial meeting of the so-called ''anti-Islamic State coalition'' in Rome, Italy, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nicholas Kamm/Pool

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will announce "significant new contributions to support relief efforts" for Syrian refugees on Thursday at an international donor conference in London, the White House said on Tuesday.

President Barack Obama discussed Syria and Libya with British Prime Minister David Cameron during a phone call, the White House said, and received an update on negotiations over the United Kingdom's membership in the European Union.

"The president reaffirmed continued U.S. support for a strong United Kingdom in a strong European Union," the White House said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)