BEIRUT Fighting in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo has killed at least 30 people in the past 24 hours including at least eight children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

The bombardment - by both the Syrian government side and rebels - of many neighborhoods inside the city also wounded dozens more, the British-based monitoring group said.

Fighting has intensified in Aleppo in recent days after the near collapse of a partial truce brokered by Washington and Moscow in February.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Dominic Evans)