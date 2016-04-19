A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

GENEVA The main Syrian opposition bloc said on Tuesday its decision to postpone participation in peace talks in Geneva had been reinforced after air strikes which it called a "dangerous escalation" of the conflict.

The attacks on a market in opposition-held northwest Syria killed about 40 people and wounded dozens, a rebel commander, a rescue worker and a war monitor said. Ten people were also killed in an air strike on the nearby town of Kafr Nubl.

"These (attacks) represent a dangerous escalation, with the targeting of markets crowded with civilians," a statement from the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) said.

"The massacres ... reinforce the decision taken by the HNC to suspend its participation and postpone the negotiations. No political process can move forward in this atmosphere of killing and criminality."

(Reporting By Bushra Shakhshir; writing by John Irish)