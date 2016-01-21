PARIS A senior diplomat from France, which has been helping moderate Syrian opposition groups prepare for talks with the Syrian government, insisted on Thursday that a grouping created in Riyadh last month must form the opposition delegation.

France has been a key backer of moderate opposition forces battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has been advising them on how to prepare for proposed U.N.-backed talks next week involving the Syrian government.

But Russia, Assad's main international ally, objects to the make-up of the opposition grouping formed in Riyadh and says it will back an alternative Syrian opposition delegation unless the grouping's composition is overhauled.

The French diplomat, echoing similar views expressed by Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, voiced opposition to any new delegation emerging for the Jan. 25 talks.

"The Security Council is clear. U.N. Special Envoy (Staffan) de Mistura must work with the opposition groups constituted in Riyadh. It doesn't seem desirable to me that there is a third force," the diplomat, who requested anonymity, said.

De Mistura said on Wednesday the talks may be delayed, but that major powers must keep up the pressure to bring participants to the table.

The French diplomat said the United Nations had yet to inform Paris whether the talks would go ahead as planned and that if more time was needed to get the right conditions in place then the U.N. should consider it.

"What we don't want is to repeat the previous experience of Geneva 2," the diplomat said, referring to negotiations in 2014 that failed after just a few days.

"What's at stake is preparing credible negotiations and to ensure that circumstances are right to succeed."

The diplomat said that while Paris wanted the talks to go ahead, it understood opposition demands that the humanitarian situation on the ground - be it sieges on cities or bombing of civilians and opposition groups - improve before talks go ahead.

"You don't launch a process just for the sake of launching a process, but to succeed and achieve an effective and lasting solution," the diplomat said.

(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Richard Balmforth)