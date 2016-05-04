PARIS France plans to invite ministers from countries that support Syrian opposition groups to a meeting in Paris on May 9 to seek ways to break the political and military deadlock in the country, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters France had decided on such a step because there appeared no immediate prospect of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) convening to try to restore a ceasefire wrecked by an upsurge of fighting.

"We are fighting (to ensure) the ceasefire returns straight away and we would like the ISSG to meet. For now we have not got any agreement from the Americans or Russians who co-preside the group to hold this meeting," he said.

"That's the reason why I am going to invite like-minded countries to meet in Paris on Monday for a strong initiative to end the deadly bombings so that humanitarian aid can arrive effectively and that we can once again open the way to a political solution," Ayrault said.

Ayrault did not specify which countries Paris would invite, though government spokesman Stephane Le Foll earlier mentioned inviting officials from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Other countries supporting non-jihadi opposition groups battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces include the United States, Turkey and European powers. They have all called on Assad to step down.

The first major ceasefire in Syria's five-year civil war, sponsored by the United States and Russia, had held since February but has virtually collapsed in recent weeks, with the city of Aleppo bearing the brunt of the renewed violence.

The ISSG comprises 17 countries and they include Russia and Iran, which back the Assad government.

A French diplomatic source said the ISSG could meet around May 17, but added that much would depend on whether a ceasefire across the country had been agreed beforehand to avoid clashes at any talks between major powers.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted on Wednesday as saying the ISSG could be convened in the coming weeks.

Ayrault was due to hold talks on Wednesday in Berlin with Germany's foreign minister, senior British officials, the chief coordinator of the Syrian opposition, Riad Hijab, and the United Nations special envoy Staffan de Mistura.

