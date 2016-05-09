U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) speak to reporters before a meeting about Syria at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, France, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Washington, Moscow and Tehran will press Syrian rebels and government forces to abide by the country's fragile ceasefire agreement, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

"We have a responsibility to make certain that the opposition lives up to this, and Russia and Iran have a responsibility to make sure that the Assad regime lives up to this," Kerry told reporters in Paris.

"After many hours of discussions, the Russians made clear that is the route they are prepared to go."

The secretary of state was speaking after a meeting in Paris with other governments supporting Syria's rebels, as the United States and Russia issued a joint pledge to step up efforts to bolster a February ceasefire agreement that has come close to collapsing.

"But again, the proof will be in the eating of the pudding," Kerry said.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Laurence Frost and Alison Williams)