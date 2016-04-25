GENEVA The main Syrian opposition welcomed U.S. President Barack Obama's announcement on Monday that his administration will deploy 250 more troops in Syria to help local militia fight Islamic State militants.

Salem al-Meslet, spokesman of the High Negotiations Committee, one of only a few HNC representatives still in Geneva for informal talks with the U.N. Special Envoy on Syria, said in a statement referring to Islamic State or Daesh:

"President Obama's decision to deploy 250 more troops to fight the Daesh in Syria is a good step. We must rid our country of this scourge. But Syria will not be free of terrorism until we see the end of the Assad regime's reign of terror. We need help in freeing our country from Assad as well as from the Daesh."

