A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a checkpoint at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

MOSCOW Russia and the United States have agreed a "regime of silence" in Syria from midnight on Friday, RIA news agency cited a diplomatic source as saying.

Moscow and Washington will act as guarantors to the agreement which will apply to areas in Latakia and in the suburbs of capital Damascus, RIA cited the source as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)