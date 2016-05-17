Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo, Syria April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

VIENNA The United States and Russia will help explore who is responsible for ceasefire violations in Syria, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after big power talks in Vienna on Tuesday aiming to revive a February "cessation of hostilities" agreement.

"The United States and Russia said they are ready to make progress on the technical level to be able to check who is (responsible) for breaking the ceasefire," he told reporters.

The talks also authorized air drops to improve the humanitarian situation, he added.

