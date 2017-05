The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation member George Sabra attends a meeting with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Xu Jinquan/Pool

AMMAN The Syrian mainstream opposition has asked U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura to postpone the current round of Geneva peace talks until the conditions are ready for a resumption of negotiations, two negotiators said.

"We asked for the postponement of talks, only a postponement until the conditions are right for a resumption of negotiations," Mohammad al Aboud, a member of the negotiating team told Reuters. Another HNC official confirmed the decision but asked to remain anonymous.

