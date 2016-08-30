Free Syrian Army fighters gather on the outskirts of Jarablus, Syria, ahead of an offensive against Islamic State militants, August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016. Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL U.S.-led coalition warplanes hit Islamic State targets near the Syrian frontier town of Jarablus overnight, the Turkish military said on Tuesday, as forces backed by Ankara pushed deeper into north Syria.

Two A-10 planes hit and destroyed two Islamic State targets, the military said in a statement, without elaborating.

Turkey-backed forces seized Jarablus from Islamic State militants last week. They have since pushed into areas held by Kurdish-aligned militias that are supported by Washington.

Differences over Syria policy have long complicated the relationship between NATO allies Turkey and the United States.

While Turkey is a member of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, it is concerned about Washington's support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, which it sees as an extension of Kurdish militants who are waging an insurgency in Turkey.

The United States has scrambled to get its feuding allies, Turkey and the Kurdish YPG militia, to focus their firepower on Islamic State instead of each other after clashes that have threatened to unravel U.S. war strategy in Syria.

