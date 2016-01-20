WASHINGTON A delay of one or two days in the start of planned Jan. 25 talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups would not be the end of the world, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked about the U.N. special envoy for Syria's suggestion that the talks may not start as planned in Geneva on Monday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said: "Deadlines matter, but ... if it slips one or two days ... that's not the end of the world either. We recognize that this is a difficult process ... but we have to keep the pressure on, and we have to keep moving forward."

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)